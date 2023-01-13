Tree-mendous support for Bluebell Wood’s Christmas tree pick-up brings in thousands

This month, the North Anston hospice raised a lofty £33,319 from its popular Christmas tree recycling service.

The scheme aims to save people the “tree-mendous” hassle of ensuring their real trees get recycled and raise funds towards its task of caring for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

The operation has now raised more than £80,000 and collected thousands of trees since launching in 2021 - and there is a plan to branch out and expand.

Beth Cole, Bluebell Wood’s Christmas tree recycling project manager

For the first time, bookings for the next post-Christmas collections can be made throughout the year, via the hospice’s website, bluebellwood.org

Beth Cole, hospice Christmas tree recycling project manager, said: “We normally give people a three-month window from October to bag a collection spot, to enable us to plan some very complicated logistics.

“The service has proved very popular with our supporters. There are always lots of late requests we have to say no to, so we know there are many more who would use it if they could.

A thumbs-up for the tree collection service from Kim Partlew, at Pennine Pneumatic Services, Dinnington.

“Giving people all year to sign up will hopefully mean we get to collect thousands more trees next January – and raise a much bigger sum.

“The hospice needs £5.1 million every year just to open its doors, but many of us will be tightening our belts this year because of rising fuel bills and food costs and charities will inevitably suffer as a result.

“However, our Christmas tree recycling is providing a useful service for people and their donations – a suggested minimum of £10 – is proving a big support for us.”

Most trees are taken to local recycling centres to be made into chippings destined for local forest schools and farms.

Some head to the hospice to make chippings for the gardens, while animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park have been known to benefit from the Christmas cast-offs.

Beth said: “They end up in animal enclosures as ‘habitat enrichment'. Last year, a group of rhinos got some old trees to play with and it seems they had a lot of fun.”

The service has been made possible thanks to kind-hearted local businesses who loan their vans and staff.

In the first year, just one business, GXO Logistics Barnsley was involved, collecting 1,300 trees to help the hospice net £17,000.

The following year, Rotherham glassmaker Beatson Clark became headline sponsor covering all expenditure, more businesses got involved and 2,000 trees were collected, raising £31,000.

