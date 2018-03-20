Travel misery looms as section of M1 to close over weekend

A section of the M1 is to close to allow a new bridge to be installed.

Both the southbound and northbound carriageways of the motorway between junctions 23A and 24 will be closed to all traffic for one weekend in May so the road bridge - part of the new Kegworth Bypass - can be put in place.

The southbound carriageway will close at 10pm on Friday, May 11.

The northbound carriageway will shut at midnight.

Both carriageways will reopen at 3pm on Sunday, May 13.

A diversion, using Ashby Road (A453), will be in place in both directions.

As well as the installation of the bridge, Highways England will be using the closure of the M1 as an opportunity to carry out essential bridge waterproofing south of J23A.