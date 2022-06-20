Worksop trains suspended after train hit by object at Newstead in copycat incident from BBC drama Sherwood

In an incident that passengers say is an exact copy of an incident that was portrayed on the new BBC drama Sherwood – which tells the story of horrific murders with with Nottinghamshire links – the train cab window was smashed while the train was at Newstead.

Unlike the TV drama, this incident just resulted in a smashed window and no-one was hurt.

But the train has now been cancelled, meaning the line – which runs from Nottingham to Worksop and serves Hucknall and Bulwell as well as Newsteadn Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby – is now suspended just a day before it will close for 24 hours for the first RMT rail strike of the week tomorrow, Tuesday.

The train cab window was smashed when it was hit by an object in an incident scarily similar to the one shown in Sherwood

Coun Dave Henningan, Ashfield Council member for Sutton Central and New Cross, was on the train travelling from Nottingham to Kirkby when it happened.

He said: “It’s scary, you couldn’t make it up – this is exactly what happened on Sherwood, the train was hit by a projectile object at Newstead Station.

"Thankfully everyone is fine and calm.

"But this was still incredibly dangerous and worrying for all concerned and the train has now been cancelled and the line is suspended.

"It could be just coincidence that this is exactly what just happened on an episode of Sherwood but it’s very worrying either way.

"As a councillor, I would urge people not to copy what they see on TV or we get frightening incidents like this.”

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police received a report of an object hitting a moving train near Newstead station at 11.50am today (June 20).

“The window of the rear cab was shattered, and thankfully no one on board sustained any injuries.