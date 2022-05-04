On Saturday, May 21, North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council are closing two roads in Worksop town centre as part of a free family event.

Old Market Square will be turned into a fun and educational Jurassic playground for North Notts BID’s Dinosaur Discovery Day.

From 8am to 6pm, motorists will be unable to drive on Potter Street between its junctions with Bridge Street Foley Place, or Bridge street between its junctions with Potter Street and Westgate.

The road diversions will be in place from 8am to 6pm on May 21.

The alternative route being provided is Westgate – Newcastle Avenue – Newcastle Street – Memorial Avenue – Priorswell Road – Potter Street, and vice versa.

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm with the road closure allowing time for setting up and packing away.

Live dinosaur performances, street entertainers, dinosaur digs, and plenty of food and drink stalls will be taking over the square.