Worksop petrol station confirms eight-week closure for forecourt refurbishment

Shell has confirmed that its petrol station on St Annes Drive will be closed from today (October 3), until December 3.

The forecourt refurbishment will see new pumps installed.

A shop notice read: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to serving you in December.”