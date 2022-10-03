Worksop petrol station confirms eight-week closure for forecourt refurbishment
A petrol station in Worksop will be closed until December for a refurbishment to its forecourt.
Shell has confirmed that its petrol station on St Annes Drive will be closed from today (October 3), until December 3.
The forecourt refurbishment will see new pumps installed.
Most Popular
Advertisement
A shop notice read: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to serving you in December.”
Thankfully, motorists have plenty of other options in Worksop to fill up at, including Sainsbury’s on Highgrounds Road, just a three-minute drive away.