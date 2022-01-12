Worksop motorists advised to find alternative route after road traffic collision on A60

A main road on the outskirts of Worksop is blocked because of a crash this afternoon.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 5:01 pm

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision between and a car and a lorry on the A60 Mansfield Road.

Nottinghamshire Police were called at 3.42pm.

A Notts Police spokesman advised motorists to find an alternative route as traffic is building up.

Stagecoach East Midlands said service 77 is unable to serve the bus stops through Hodthorpe to and from Whitwell.

