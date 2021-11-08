And Stagecoach, which operates many services in and around Worksop, has committed to continuing the offer each year.

It comes on the back of Stagecoach’s new employee-led Veterans Network, which is working with the Armed Forces on a recruitment campaign, targeting those leaving the military to find jobs with the firm.

In addition to free travel, Stagecoach has unveiled a number of Poppy Buses across its network, while poppies will also be displayed on the front of a number of buses across the country with some of the destination blinds showing the message “we will remember them.”

Stagecoach has decorated one of its buses with poppies ahead of Armistice Day.