Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday September 7? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:14 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday September 7.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 16:35 19:30

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 18:05 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 08:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 11:05

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 09:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:45 12:45 13:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 12:15 14:15 15:15 19:18

