Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday September 28? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 8:05 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday September 28.

Service 4 will operate an hourly service from 07:15 to 09:15. It will operate as normal at all other times.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 18:00

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 19:20

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:45

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 12:15

