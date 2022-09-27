Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday September 28? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday September 28.
Service 4 will operate an hourly service from 07:15 to 09:15. It will operate as normal at all other times.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 18:00
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 19:20
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:45
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 12:15