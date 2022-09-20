News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday September 21? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:35 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday September 21.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 18:00

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 19:20

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 08:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:05 15:05 18:05(from Bawtry)

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:20 16:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 09:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 07:35 10:45 13:45

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 09:15 12:15 15:15

