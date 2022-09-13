News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday September 14? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 7:11 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday September 14.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 15:55 16:35 18:00 19:30

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 17:35 18:05 19:20 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Most Popular

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:05 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 13:05 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 12:45 13:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 14:15 15:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to Ollerton 16:45

Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Ollerton 18:50

Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Retford 19:50

WorksopStagecoachDoncaster