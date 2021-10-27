Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday October 27? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday October 27.
Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate a half hourly as normal until 13:20 when it will operate hourly at: On the hour from Manton to Kilton, and 25 past the hour from Kilton to Manton.
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30 (19a), 8:35 11:35 12:35 14:05 (19a), 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 (19a), 18:50 (19a) 20:45
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 6:50 8:55 (19a), 9:55 (19a), 11:25 12:25 13:55 (19a), 14:55 (19a), 16:35 17:30 19:30 (19a)
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 11:20 12:50 13:50 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 12:02 13:32 14:32 17:02
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 12:20 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 13:50 15:50
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:52 (Bawtry), 8:35 12:35 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 11:05 17:05
Service 42 – Worksop to Wilkinsons 6:35 16:00
Service 42 – Wilkinsons to Worksop 6:51 16:38
Service 42 – Worksop to Wendleydale 6:00 10:05 17:05
Service 42 – Wensleydale to Worksop 6:15 10:15 17:15
Service 42 – Worksop to Retford 7:00
Service 42 – Retford to Worksop 7:45
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 15:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 17:20 19:18 (77a)
**Services 77 and 77a will be diverted between 18:30 and 23:00 until October 29 due to resurfacing on Chesterfield Road.
Sherwood Arrow – Retford to Ollerton 10:15
Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Retford 13:30
Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Ollerton 12:20
Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Nottingham 11:05