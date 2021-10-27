The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday October 27.

Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate a half hourly as normal until 13:20 when it will operate hourly at: On the hour from Manton to Kilton, and 25 past the hour from Kilton to Manton.

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30 (19a), 8:35 11:35 12:35 14:05 (19a), 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 (19a), 18:50 (19a) 20:45

Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 6:50 8:55 (19a), 9:55 (19a), 11:25 12:25 13:55 (19a), 14:55 (19a), 16:35 17:30 19:30 (19a)

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 11:20 12:50 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 12:02 13:32 14:32 17:02

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 12:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 13:50 15:50

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:52 (Bawtry), 8:35 12:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 11:05 17:05

Service 42 – Worksop to Wilkinsons 6:35 16:00

Service 42 – Wilkinsons to Worksop 6:51 16:38

Service 42 – Worksop to Wendleydale 6:00 10:05 17:05

Service 42 – Wensleydale to Worksop 6:15 10:15 17:15

Service 42 – Worksop to Retford 7:00

Service 42 – Retford to Worksop 7:45

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 15:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 17:20 19:18 (77a)

**Services 77 and 77a will be diverted between 18:30 and 23:00 until October 29 due to resurfacing on Chesterfield Road.

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to Ollerton 10:15

Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Retford 13:30

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Ollerton 12:20