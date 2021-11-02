The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday November 3.

Service 4 – will run hourly thought out of the day except between 09:15 - 13:00 when it will run as normal

Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 14:05 18:05 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 08:35 11:35 12:35 15:35 16:35 17:40

Service 19a – Worksop to Rotherham 08:55 09:55 13:55 14:55 19:30

Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 11:25 12:25 16:35

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 11:20 12:50 13:50 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 12:02 13:32 14:32 16:01 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 11:05 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 12:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 15:50

Service 21 – Bawtry to Worksop 05:52

Service 42 and 43 – Worksop-Wen'dale 06:00 08:35 10:05, Wen'dale-Worksop 06:14 08:45 10:15, Worksop-Retford 06:35 07:00 09:05, Retford-Worksop 06:51 07:45 09:35

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 15:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 17:20 19:18