Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday November 17? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 8:36 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday November 17.

Service 4 – Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate hourly until 09:15 then service will resume as normal

Service 19/19a – Rotherham - Worksop 06:30(19a) 11:35 12:35 15:35 17:40 18:05(19a) 20:45 (19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop - Rotherham 05:20 08:55(19a) 09:55 12:25 14:55(19a) 16:35 19:30(19a)

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop - Chesterfield 05:10 10:45 17:55

Service 77- Chesterfield - Worksop 06:15 12:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow New Ollerton - Worksop 07:45

