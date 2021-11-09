Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday November 10? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday November 10.
Service 4 – Larwood - Worksop - Manton will operate a normal service between 09:15 and 13:15, it will operate a hourly service at all other times until the end of service on Wednesday
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 (19a) 08:35 11:35 12:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 (19a) 20:45 (19a)
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 08:55 (19a) 09:55 (19a) 12:25 13:35 (19a) 14:55 (19a) 16:35 19:30 (19a)
Thurcroft-Rotherham 11:02 12:02 14:32 16:02 17:02
Rotherham-Thurcroft 10:20 11:20 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:55 11:05 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 12:20 20:20
Service 22- Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 15:50
Service 21 – Bawtry to Worksop 05:52
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18 (77a)
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45