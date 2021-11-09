Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday November 10? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:19 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday November 10.

Service 4 – Larwood - Worksop - Manton will operate a normal service between 09:15 and 13:15, it will operate a hourly service at all other times until the end of service on Wednesday

Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 (19a) 08:35 11:35 12:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 (19a) 20:45 (19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 08:55 (19a) 09:55 (19a) 12:25 13:35 (19a) 14:55 (19a) 16:35 19:30 (19a)

Thurcroft-Rotherham 11:02 12:02 14:32 16:02 17:02

Rotherham-Thurcroft 10:20 11:20 13:50 15:20 16:20

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:55 11:05 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 12:20 20:20

Service 22- Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 15:50

Service 21 – Bawtry to Worksop 05:52

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18 (77a)

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

WorksopStagecoachServicesDoncaster