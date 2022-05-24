The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday May 25.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55 16:35
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 18:05
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 14:15 19:18