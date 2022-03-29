Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday March 30? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday March 30.
Service 4 – Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate an hourly service between 07:20 until 09:20 and then again between 13:20 until end of service. Service will operate as normal at all other times.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:40 06:50 08:55 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 08:00 08:35 11:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02 17:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster – 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 12:20 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77/77a Chesterfield to Worksop – 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 16:23 19:18(77a)
Sherwood Arrow New Ollerton to Worksop – 07:45