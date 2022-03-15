Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday March 16? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday March 16.
Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will operate an hourly service between 07:20 and 09:20, and then from 15:20 to the end of service. It will operate as normal outside these times.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 08:55 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 08:35 11:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02 17:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster – 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster – 05:55 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster – 09:05 11:05 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 10:20 12:20 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:05 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Service 77* – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77* – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18(77a)
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45
*Service 77 will divert through two-way closure of Skinner Street junction with Portland Street until March 18