The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday June 29.
Service 4 – Worksop to Manton 08:20 17:20
Service 4 – Manton to Worksop 08:30 17:30
Service 4 – Worksop to Larwood 07:45 08:45 17:45
Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop 07:55 08:55 18:00
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 12:20 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45