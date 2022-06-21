The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday June 22.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02 17:02
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45