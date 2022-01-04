The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday January 5.

Service 4 Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate an hourly service between 07:20am and 09:20am before resuming a normal service. It will then operate an hourly service 1:20pm until the end of service.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 8:00 11:35 14:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 19:20 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:40 08:55 11:55 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 18:00 19:30

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:20 13:50 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:02 14:32 16:02 17:02

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 12:20 15:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:50 15:50 18:25

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:05 17:05

Service 22 – 22:10 Service 22 Worksop to Tickhill* 22:10

*22:38 Service 21 Worksop to Bircotes will serve Tickhill upon request.

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 14:45 16:55 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 16:23 18:23 19:18 (77a)