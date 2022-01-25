Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday January 26? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 6:38 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday January 26.

Service 4 – Larwood to Manton will operate an hourly service from 07:45 to 09:20. It will operate as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 19:18

