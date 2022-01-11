Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday January 12? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday January 12.
Service 4 – Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate an hourly service between 07:20am to 09:20am. It will then resume a normal half-hourly service until 14:20, where it will then return to an hourly service until the end of the day.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:48 14:18 15:48 16:48
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:50 15:50
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18(77a)
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45