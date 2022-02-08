Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday February 9? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday February 9.
Service 4 – Manton – Worksop – Larwood will operate an hourly service from 07:45 to 09:20 and then again between 15:20 and end of service. It will operate as normal outside these times.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 14:55 16:35
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18(77a)
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45