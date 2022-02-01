Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday February 2? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 7:48 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday February 2.

Service 4 – Manton – Worksop – Larwood will operate an hourly service from 07:45 to 09:20. It will operate as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 15:35 17:40 20:45



Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 12:25 14:55 19:30

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 14:32 17:02

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

