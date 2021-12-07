Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday December 8? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday December 8.
Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will operate a half-hourly service except at these times: 7:15 – 9:20, 14:20 – 18:20 where it will operate hourly.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30(19a), 8:35 11:35 14:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05(19a), 19:20 20:45
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 6:50 8:55(19a), 11:55(19a), 12:25 13:55(19a), 14:55(19a), 16:35 19:30
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:20 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:02 14:32 16:02 17:02
Service 19a – Worksop to Dinnington 22:30
Service 21 – Bawtry to Worksop 5:52
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 7:40 10:55 13:35 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 5:52(Bawtry) 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:00(Langold), 9:05 12:05 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 14:50 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:55 16:55 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:45 12:15 14:15 18:23 19:18
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 7:45