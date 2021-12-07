Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday December 8? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 6:46 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday December 8.

Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will operate a half-hourly service except at these times: 7:15 – 9:20, 14:20 – 18:20 where it will operate hourly.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30(19a), 8:35 11:35 14:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05(19a), 19:20 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 6:50 8:55(19a), 11:55(19a), 12:25 13:55(19a), 14:55(19a), 16:35 19:30

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:20 13:50 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:02 14:32 16:02 17:02

Service 19a – Worksop to Dinnington 22:30

Service 21 – Bawtry to Worksop 5:52

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 7:40 10:55 13:35 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 5:52(Bawtry) 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:00(Langold), 9:05 12:05 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 14:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:55 16:55 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:45 12:15 14:15 18:23 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 7:45

