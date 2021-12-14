Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday December 15? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday December 15.
Service 4 – Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate an hourly service between 07:15 to 09:20 and 17:20 till 18:20. A normal half hourly service will run outside these times.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 18:05 20:45
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02 17:02
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 15:50
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 06:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18 (77a)
Sherwood Arrow – 07:45 New Ollerton to Worksop