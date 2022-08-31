News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday August 31? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:09 am

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday August 31.

Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will be operating an hourly service from 16:50 until end of service. It will operate as normal outside these hours.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30 08:55 09:25 12:55 19:30



Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 10:25 10:55 14:25 20:45

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 14:35 16:35 17:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 06:50 11:55

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 09:05 11:05 13:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 10:20 12:20 14:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 08:05 13:05 18:25

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 14:50 15:50 17:50 18:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:15 15:45 16:55 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 11:45 17:15 18:23 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Retford 19:50

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton 18:50

