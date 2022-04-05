Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday April 6? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 5:40 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday April 6.

Service 4 – Worksop to Larwood/Worksop to Manton will run an hourly service between 07:45 and 09:18, and again at 15:20 until 18:20. It will run as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:40 08:55 12:25 14:55 16:35

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 08:00 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 14:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 16:23 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

