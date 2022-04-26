Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Wednesday April 27? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 6:10 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday April 27.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55 16:35 18:30 19:30

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 18:05 19:45 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:48 14:18 15:48 16:48

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 15:55 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 12:05 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 13:30 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 17:20 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:45

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

WorksopStagecoachRotherhamServicesDoncaster