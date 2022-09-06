News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday September 6? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:21 am

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday September 6.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 15:55 16:35

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 17:35 18:05

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 11:05

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 08:05 13:05 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 12:15 14:15 19:18

