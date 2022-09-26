Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday September 27? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday September 27.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 18:00
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 19:20
Most Popular
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:55
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 13:05
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 19:18
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Retford 19:50
Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton 18:50
Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45