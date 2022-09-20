News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday September 20? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:47 am

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday September 20.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 18:00 19:30

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 19:20 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 13:05

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 19:18

