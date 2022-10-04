News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday October 4? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 8:59 am - 1 min read

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday October 4.

Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate an hourly service between 07:20 and 09:20. It will operate as normal at all other times.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 15:55 18:00

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 17:35 19:20

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 08:35 14:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 11:55

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 09:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:45 13:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 12:15 15:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton 18:50

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Retford 19:50

