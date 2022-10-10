News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday October 11? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:20 pm - 1 min read

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday October 11.

Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate an hourly service between 09:20 and 11:45. It will operate as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 06:20 08:25 15:55 16:35 19:30

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Most Popular

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 08:55 09:55 17:35 18:05 20:45

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 14:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 11:55

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 15:05 18:05(to Bawtry)

Advertisement

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:50 15:50

Service 43 – Worksop to Wensleydale 10:05

Service 42 – Wensleydale to Manton Wood 10:15

Advertisement

Service 42 – Manton Wood to Worksop 11:08

Service 209 – Worksop to Edwinstowe 06:16

Service 209 – Edwinstowe to Worksop 07:10

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 06:45 07:35 10:45 12:45 13:45 14:45 17:55

Advertisement

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 08:15 09:15 12:15 14:15 15:15 16:2319:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:25

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Nottingham 11:05 17:35

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton 12:20 18:50

Advertisement

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Retford 13:30 19:50

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 10:15 16:45

WorksopStagecoachDoncaster