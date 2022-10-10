Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday October 11? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday October 11.
Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate an hourly service between 09:20 and 11:45. It will operate as normal outside these times.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 06:20 08:25 15:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 08:55 09:55 17:35 18:05 20:45
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 14:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 11:55
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 15:05 18:05(to Bawtry)
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:50 15:50
Service 43 – Worksop to Wensleydale 10:05
Service 42 – Wensleydale to Manton Wood 10:15
Service 42 – Manton Wood to Worksop 11:08
Service 209 – Worksop to Edwinstowe 06:16
Service 209 – Edwinstowe to Worksop 07:10
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 06:45 07:35 10:45 12:45 13:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 08:15 09:15 12:15 14:15 15:15 16:2319:18
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:25
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Nottingham 11:05 17:35
Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton 12:20 18:50
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Retford 13:30 19:50
Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 10:15 16:45