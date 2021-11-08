Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday November 9? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:10 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday November 9.

Service 4 – Larwood-Worksop-Manton 07:45 09:18

From Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 (19a) 11:35 12:35 16:35 18:05 (19a) 20:45 (19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

From Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 (19a) 09:55 (19a) 12:25 13:35 (19a) 16:35 19:30 (19a)

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:55 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 20:20

Service 22- Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 15:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

