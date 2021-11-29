Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday November 30? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 29th November 2021, 6:29 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday November 30.

Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate hourly until 9:15 and will then resume a normal service until 18:20 when it will operate hourly again.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30(19a), 11:35 15:35 17:40, 18:05(19a), 20:45(19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 8:55(19a) 12:25 14:55(19a) 16:35 19:30(19a)

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18(77a)

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 7:45

