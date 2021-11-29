Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday November 30? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday November 30.
Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate hourly until 9:15 and will then resume a normal service until 18:20 when it will operate hourly again.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30(19a), 11:35 15:35 17:40, 18:05(19a), 20:45(19a)
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 8:55(19a) 12:25 14:55(19a) 16:35 19:30(19a)
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18(77a)
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 7:45