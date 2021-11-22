Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday November 23? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 7:12 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday November 23.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 15:35, 16:35, 17:40, 18:05 20:45

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 12:25, 13:55, 14:55, 16:35 19:30

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 13:50, 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 14:32, 16:02 17:02.

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 8:15 12:15 14:15 19:18 (77a)

WorksopStagecoachServicesRotherhamDoncaster