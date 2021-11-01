Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday November 2? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday November 2.
Service 4 – will run hourly thought out of the day except between 09:15 - 13:00 when it will run as normal
Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 14:05 18:05
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 08:35 11:35 12:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 20:45
Service 19a – Worksop to Rotherham 08:55 09:55 13:55 14:55 19:30
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 11:25 12:25 14:55 16:35
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 12:20 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 15:50
Service 21 – Bawtry to Worksop 05:52
Service 42 and 43 – Worksop-Wen'dale 06:00 08:35 10:05, Wen'dale-Worksop 06:14 08:45 10:15, Worksop-Retford 06:35 07:00 09:05, Retford-Worksop 06:51 07:45 09:35
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 15:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 17:20 19:18