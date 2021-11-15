Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday November 16? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 15th November 2021, 7:35 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday November 16.

Service 4 – Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate hourly until 09:15 then service will resume as normal

Service 19/19a – Rotherham - Worksop 06:30(19a) 11:35 12:35 17:40 18:05(19a) 20:45 (19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop - Rotherham 05:20 08:55(19a) 09:55 14:55(19a) 16:35 19:30(19a)

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:10

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20: 50

Service 77 – Worksop - Chesterfield 06:45 12:45

Service 77- Chesterfield - Worksop 08:15 14:15

