Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday May 24? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 5:05 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday May 24.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 12:25 13:55 16:35

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 15:35 16:35 18:05

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 13:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 14:32 16:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:15 19:18

