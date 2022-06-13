The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday June 14.
Service 4 – Worksop to Larwood 15:45
Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop 16:00
Service 4 – Worksop to Manton 15:20
Service 4 – Manton to Worksop 15:30
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 12:25 14:55 16:35
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 15:35 17:40 18:05
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 13:50 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 14:32 17:02
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 14:15 19:18
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45