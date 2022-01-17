Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday January 18? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 7:12 pm
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday January 18.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:20 11:35 15:35 18:05 20:45
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 16:35 19:30
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:15 19:18