Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday February 1? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 31st January 2022, 7:16 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday February 1.

Service 4 – Manton – Worksop – Larwood will operate an hourly service from 07:45 to 09:20 and again from 15:20 until end of service. It will operate as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 15:35 16:35 18:05

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 12:25 13:55 16:35

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 13:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 14:32 16:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 12:15 14:15 19:18

WorksopServicesStagecoachRotherham