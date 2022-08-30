News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday August 30? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:20 am

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday August 30.

Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will be operating an hourly service from 15:20 until end of service. It will operate as normal outside these hours.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30 08:55 09:25 12:55 14:55

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 10:25 10:55 14:25 16:35

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:50 11:50

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:32 12:32

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 08:35 14:35 16:35 17:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 06:40 11:55 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 09:05 11:05 13:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 10:20 12:20 14:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 08:05 08:30 11:05 13:05

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 15:50 17:50 18:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:15 13:45 15:45 16:55 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 11:45 15:15 17:20 18:23 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Retford 19:50

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton 18:50

