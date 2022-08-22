Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday August 23? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday August 23.
Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate an hourly service from 15:45 until 18:15. It will operate as normal outside these hours.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 08:55 10:25 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 08:35 11:35 13:05 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 11:50 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 12:32 14:32 16:02 17:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 07:15 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:52(Bawtry), 12:20 20:20 20:50
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 08:30 18:25
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45