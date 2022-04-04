Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday April 5? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:54 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday April 5.

Service 4 – Worksop to Larwood/Worksop to Manton will run an hourly service between 07:45 and 09:18, and again at 15:20 until 18:20. It will run as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 14:55

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 17:40

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 16:48

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 12:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

