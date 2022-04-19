Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Tuesday April 19? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 9:15 am

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday April 19.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 12:25 16:35 19:30

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 18:05 20:45

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 13:50

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster - Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 12:15 14:15 19:18

