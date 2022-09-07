Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday September 8? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday September 8.
Service 4 – Manton to Larwood will operate an hourly service from 16:20 until end of service.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 15:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 17:35 18:05 20:45
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 08:35 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 11:05
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:05 15:05 17:05 18:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 09:50 15:50 16:20
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 07:35 10:45 12:45 13:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 09:15 12:15 14:15 15:15 19:18
Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Worksop 07:45
Sherwood Arrow – Retford to Ollerton 16:45
Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35
Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Ollerton 18:50
Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Retford 19:50