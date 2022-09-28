Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday September 29? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday September 29.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 19:20
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:20
Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35
Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton 18:50
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Retford 19:50