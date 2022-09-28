News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday September 29? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 8:24 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday September 29.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 18:00

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 19:20



Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:20

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton 18:50

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Retford 19:50

